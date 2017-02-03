Unicef praises David Beckham followin...

Unicef praises David Beckham following reports about his charity work

Read more: Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk

David Beckham was made a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador in 2005 and has appeared in several public campaigns for the charity Unicef has said it is "extremely proud" of its work with David Beckham following negative reports about its star ambassador's alleged private correspondence. The charity praised the former England football captain for his efforts in raising awareness and funds for its causes and personally donating "significant" sums.

