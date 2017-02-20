Ultimate Guide: Aussies kick off ACL group stage
Australian football fans will be treated to three local AFC Champions League matches this week, with Adelaide United, Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar all playing home group stage matches. The club topped the table in the second stage of the J1-League, earning ACL qualification, before finishing runner-up in the 2016 Championship Stage, losing to Kashima Antlers.
