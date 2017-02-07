U.S. Soccer president explains how Trump's executive order could impact 2026 World Cup bid
Sunil Gulati believes President Trump's immigration and travel ban is not consistent with American values but doesn't close the door on a World Cup. U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati doesn't agree with President Donald Trump's temporary travel and immigration ban, but he says it's "too early" to tell if it will have any affect on the United States' bid to host the World Cup in 2026.
