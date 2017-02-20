Troubled Russian World Cup stadium op...

Troubled Russian World Cup stadium opens to the public

Read more: Daily Herald

Spectators visit the new soccer stadium on Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Ten thousand people came on Saturday to test the new St. Petersburg stadium built to host the matches of the Confederations Cup 2017 and the FIFA World Cup 2018.

