Top football official: Brexit and Trump could dash Britain and...
Aleksander A eferin, one of world football's most senior officials, thinks Brexit and Donald Trump could damage Britain and America's chances of hosting a big tournament. The New York Times interviewed A eferin , vice-president of world football governing body FIFA, and president of UEFA, European football's administrative body.
