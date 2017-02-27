Top football official: Brexit and Tru...

Top football official: Brexit and Trump could dash Britain and...

14 hrs ago

Aleksander A eferin, one of world football's most senior officials, thinks Brexit and Donald Trump could damage Britain and America's chances of hosting a big tournament. The New York Times interviewed A eferin , vice-president of world football governing body FIFA, and president of UEFA, European football's administrative body.

