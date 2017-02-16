Three Turkish teams seek Europa League progress

Three Turkish teams in the UEFA Europa League will take on hard tests against regional rivals from three countries with whom Turkey has faced political disputes in recent years when the competition's Round of 32 begins on Feb. 16. FenerbahA e may be disappointed by indifferent form in the domestic league, but it is on a three-match European winning streak and has lost only once in eight UEFA Europa League outings this term - a 4-1 reverse away to Manchester United in the group stage. The Istanbul team will host Russian side Krasnodar, which failed to make it beyond the round of 32 in 2015/16.

