The Ibra record that even blows Messi, Ronaldo away

If you're struggling for superlatives for the giant Swede in his first season in England, just compare his impact to that of the club's captain, his fading contemporary who has been usurped as the club's talisman by a player who had not ever played in the PL before arriving to take England by storm. "When you're a manager and you join a new club you need that one person who sings out of your hymn sheet and I think Zlatan is that leader," United legend Phil Neville said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.