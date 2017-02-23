Swedish starlet Alexander Isak will b...

Swedish starlet Alexander Isak will become one of the best in the...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: ITV

Borussia Dortmund starlet Alexander Isak is the biggest thing to come out of Swedish football since Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but that didn't stop the striker from taking public transport to training every day, an attitude that will help him reach the top of the game, according to former team-mate Dickson Etuhu. At AIK, Etuhu, who has 33 Nigeria caps to his name, was the elder statesman, the player others would go to for advice, including the prodigal Isak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,521 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC