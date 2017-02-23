Swedish starlet Alexander Isak will become one of the best in the...

Borussia Dortmund starlet Alexander Isak is the biggest thing to come out of Swedish football since Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but that didn't stop the striker from taking public transport to training every day, an attitude that will help him reach the top of the game, according to former team-mate Dickson Etuhu. At AIK, Etuhu, who has 33 Nigeria caps to his name, was the elder statesman, the player others would go to for advice, including the prodigal Isak.

