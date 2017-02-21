Spurs up to second as Kane treble cru...

Spurs up to second as Kane treble crushes Stoke

Read more: Vanguard

Harry Kane hit a first-half hat-trick as Tottenham stormed up to second in the Premier League with a 4-0 home demolition of Stoke on Sunday. Kane's treble took his tally to 17 league goals this season, while his first of the day at White Hart Lane was his 100th club goal.

