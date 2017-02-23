spFPUSoccer-ml-020217

Franklin Pierce University men's soccer freshman goalkeeper Jadel Poon-Lewis is traveling to Costa Rica to participate in the 2017 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football Under-20 Championship. Poon-Lewis will represent his country Trinidad & Tobago in "Group C" and will compete against Costa Rica, El Salvador and Bermuda.

