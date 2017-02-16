South Africa, not Cameroon, my main f...

South Africa, not Cameroon, my main focus now - Rohr

After his return from the recently concluded AFCON tournament in Gabon, where he worked as a television pundit for a France-based television station, Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr has been speaking on the growth of African football, Cameroon's emergence as African champions, Super Eagles' 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and more. Excerpts: We are constantly looking to improve the quality of the team and it doesn't matter if you play in Nigeria or Europe.

