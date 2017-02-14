Sounders' Clint Dempsey feeling good again after heart issue
" Seattle Sounders star Clint Dempsey said Tuesday the symptoms that eventually led him to being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat first surfaced last February but it wasn't until late summer that it became serious enough to affect his ability to play. Dempsey spoke to the media for the first time since he was diagnosed with the irregular heartbeat in August and his season was shut down.
