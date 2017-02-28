Social media's role vital in World Cu...

Social media's role vital in World Cup: Al Khater

The Peninsula

Nasser Al Khater , Assistant Secretary General, Tournament affairs, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, and other officials at the Qatar Media Industries Forum "Sports Media and Qatar"s Future" in Doha. Pic: Abdul Basit / The Peninsula Terming 2022 FIFA World Cup as 'key catalyst' in achieving 2030 National Vision, Nasser Al Khater, Assistant Secretary General, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said under changing trends of news-consumption, social media's role had become important in sports coverage.

