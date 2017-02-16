Soccer: Klinsmann's son likely to start in goal for US under-20 team
Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former U.S. and Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann, likely will be the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. when qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup starts this weekend. Klinsmann, who turns 20 in April, has played college soccer at California, appearing in eight matches in 2015 and 14 last year.
Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
