Seeing Jan Kirchhoff in training will have cheered Sunderland but his return cannot be rushed
The Black Cats are a much better team for having Jan Kirchhoff in it, but the autumn showed the need to tread carefully with his rehabilitation They came to see Jermain and Jordan, and to get the autographs of the new signings not yet in their books, but the most encouraging sight of Sunderland's open training day was that of Jan Kirchhoff . Jordan Pickford was in good form, and his return to fitness will put a smile on many a Wearside face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC