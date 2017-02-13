Sam Arday was one of Ghana's 'most brilliant' coaches ever - Nana Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, has eulogised veteran coach, Sam Arday who passed away on Sunday, describing him as one of the most brilliant coaches in the country's history. In a series of tweets following the announcement of the demise of Sam Arday, Nana Akufo-Addo said: "Saddened by the news of the Arday was one of the most successful coaches at any age level for Ghana, guiding the under-17 team, the Black Starlets, to the 1995 FIFA U-17 World title and the African Under-17 Championship in Mali that same year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.