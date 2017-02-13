Sam Arday was one of Ghana's 'most br...

Sam Arday was one of Ghana's 'most brilliant' coaches ever - Nana Addo

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, has eulogised veteran coach, Sam Arday who passed away on Sunday, describing him as one of the most brilliant coaches in the country's history. In a series of tweets following the announcement of the demise of Sam Arday, Nana Akufo-Addo said: "Saddened by the news of the Arday was one of the most successful coaches at any age level for Ghana, guiding the under-17 team, the Black Starlets, to the 1995 FIFA U-17 World title and the African Under-17 Championship in Mali that same year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,828,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC