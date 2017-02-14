Roy relishing Bale battle in Dublin

Roy Keane was never in doubt that Gareth Bale would be fit for the Republic of Ireland's upcoming World Cup qualifying clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium. The Wales and Real Madrid star is recovering from an ankle injury and while there were doubts about whether Bale would be fully fit to face Ireland, the player was back at full training this week indicating that a return to first team action was imminent.

