Roy relishing Bale battle in Dublin
Roy Keane was never in doubt that Gareth Bale would be fit for the Republic of Ireland's upcoming World Cup qualifying clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium. The Wales and Real Madrid star is recovering from an ankle injury and while there were doubts about whether Bale would be fully fit to face Ireland, the player was back at full training this week indicating that a return to first team action was imminent.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
