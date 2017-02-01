Rooney's final four months at Man Utd...

Rooney's final four months at Man Utd - but who could he join in the summer?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The club's record scorer looks likely to depart after this season, with China and the USA his main choices for a next step The January transfer window has been and gone, and Manchester United's record goalscorer remains under the employ of the club. But Wayne Rooney appears destined to leave Old Trafford in the summer of 2017, with Jose Mourinho having passed up multiple chances to rubber-stamp his skipper's future beyond the current season in the last few days alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,907 • Total comments across all topics: 278,469,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC