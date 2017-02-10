Romario, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Neymar - How Jesus' European arrival compares to the Brazilian greats

The Manchester City's star has made quite a splash in the Premier League, with an early record to match a few of predecessors who conquered the world Gabriel Jesus has made quite an impact during his first couple of weeks arrived in England, with even the most optimistic of Manchester City fans surprised at how quickly the Brazil international has taken to life in England. The 19-year-old has bagged three goals and two assists in just four appearances for the Premier League club, and has already relegated club legend Sergio Aguero to the bench.

