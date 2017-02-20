Rejuvenated and reinvented, Toure int...

Rejuvenated and reinvented, Toure integral to Man City again

Read more: Yuma Sun

It has been one of the great sights of English soccer in recent years, Yaya Toure picking up possession in Manchester City's central midfield, rampaging upfield and scattering opponents in his path. Toure is now found sitting in front of City's defense, reading the game, dictating its tempo, picking off opposition passes and starting attacks rather than finishing them.

Chicago, IL

