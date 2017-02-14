Real Madrid boss backs Benzema to bounce back
Karim Benzema has come under fire for his Real Madrid form, but head coach Zinedine Zidane has defended his contribution to the team. Zinedine Zidane believes Karim Benzema could emerge as a stronger player following criticism of the Real Madrid striker's form.
