Rashford still part of Mourinho's plans - Brown

17 hrs ago

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has urged Marcus Rashford to keep on fighting for his chance as he is confident the young attacker still has a role to play at Old Trafford. Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoreing their third goal during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 7, 2017.

