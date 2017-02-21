Ranieri: I turned down offers to leave Leicester
Ranieri is in Spain for Leicester's last-16 Champions League clash at Sevilla with the Foxes' title defence in tatters as they battle relegation. He was linked with the Italy job when Antonio Conte joined Chelsea last summer, but said he wanted to remain at Leicester.
