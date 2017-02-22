Qatar-Turkey JV named Main Contractor for 2022 FIFA World Cup stadium
The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy , the organisation responsible for delivering the stadiums and infrastructure required for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has announced the Main Contractor for the stadium being built in Doha's Al Thumama district, with Qatari construction giant AlJaber Engineer LLC and leading Turkish construction firm, Tekfen Construction, confirmed as joint-venture partners. Arab Engineering Bureau , the oldest architectural and engineering consulting firm in Qatar, was confirmed in 2015 as the Design & Construction Supervision Consultant for the 40,000 seater.
