Premier League calling! Why Lacazette's Lyon departure is perfectly timed
The striker has gone a little stale this season, but it's nothing a big move away in the summer wouldn't fix At last it seems that Alexandre Lacazette is primed for his move to the Premier League. After seven years of playing for Lyon's top team, a period that has wrought 113 goals in a little over 250 appearances, the striker has admitted he is in need of a fresh challenge.
