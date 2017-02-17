Prem star speaks out on his future: Man United and Chelsea keen
The same story quotes West Ham boss Slaven Bilic as saying that Antonio could be close to signing a new deal at the London Stadium. Fresh news of both Manchester United and Chelsea being interested in signing Antonio in the summer has popped up in the last few days, and Antonio did nothing to quell speculation in an interview with Sky Sports .
