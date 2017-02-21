Popovic finally breaks silence on der...

Popovic finally breaks silence on derby banner

18 min ago

A slightly irritated Tony Popovic has broken his silence on the offensive Sydney derby banner, welcoming as "fantastic" the responses from Western Sydney and Football Federation Australia and emphasising anti-social behaviour must be eradicated. The Wanderers on Thursday were fined $20,000 over the sign held aloft by active fans depicting Sydney FC manager Graham Arnold engaging in a sex act.

