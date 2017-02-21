Popovic backs tough stance on idiot fans

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic has broken his silence on the offensive Sydney derby banner and says antisocial behaviour must be eradicated. Wanderers were fined $20,000 by Football Federation Australia over the sign held aloft by fans depicting Sydney FC manager Graham Arnold engaging in a sex act and the club has pledged to ban 14 members of supporter group the Red and Black Bloc.

