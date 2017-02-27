Playing for New Zealand an 'incredibly proud moment' for South Canty's Ben Deeley

New Zealand's Ben Deeley gets a head to the ball ahead of New Caledonia's Cameron Wadenges in the OFC under-17 final in Tahiti. Former Timaru Boys' High School pupil Ben Deeley, who went to Auckland Grammar School midway through last year, helped the New Zealand team qualify for the under-17 Football World Cup in India, in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Timaru Herald.