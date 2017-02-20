Plantationa s Jonathan Lewis named to U.S. Under-20 team
An interesting pair of dual-national Jonathans will play for the U.S. Under-20 national team in the upcoming CONCACAF Championship, and one of them has South Florida ties. Plantation native Jonathan Lewis and University of California goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann , the son of fired U.S. national coach Jurgen Klinsmann , are among the 20 players on the U.S. roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Costa Rica.
