Patriots' Super Bowl turnaround: Sport's greatest comeback?

Trailing 28-3 with a little over a quarter to play in the Super Bowl final, the New England Patriots were down and seemingly out. But in a frenzied knee-knocking climax, Tom Brady's men produced an astonishing comeback, overcoming a 25-point deficit -- the biggest in Super Bowl history -- to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Houston.

