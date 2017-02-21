Parker: Rooney needs to leave Manchester United but stay in the Premier League

The England captain has struggled for games at Old Trafford, but Parker believes a China switch would be the wrong move at this point Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes Wayne Rooney has to consider leaving Old Trafford - but only if another Premier League club comes knocking. Rooney, 31, has struggled to show his best football in the current term, despite passing Sir Bobby Charlton as United's all-time top scorer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.