'Nice guy' Mata's selfless act to play in EFL Cup

Read more: The Mercury

Wayne Rooney will be involved just days after confirming he will stay with United despite interest from the lucrative Chinese Super League, and Michael Carrick is fit, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan misses out after suffering an injury in the midweek Europa League clash at Saint Etienne. Manchester United fans may have been worried that Juan Mata was set to miss the EFL Cup final as he's been in Spain since Thursday after the death of his grandfather.

