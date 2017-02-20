My wife wasn't happy with trip to Juventus-Inter match, admits Conte

The Blues boss has revealed that his other half was not impressed when he snubbed some family time in favour of watching the Serie A clash Antonio Conte has admitted his wife was not impressed by his decision to fly to Italy to watch Juventus play against Inter after he gave the first team three days off for good results against Liverpool and Arsenal. After a spell of three games in seven days, Conte was keen to reward his players for their performances and paid a visit to his former club in the meantime, denying he was there to scout any potential signings.

