Morris' goal leads US over Jamaica 1-0, giving Arena win
Jordan Morris scored in the 59th minute, and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 Friday night to give Bruce Arena the first win of his second stint as national team coach. With the U.S. scoreless streak at 280 minutes, Benny Feilhaber took a 20-yard pass from Dax McCarty and played the ball to Morris with a back-heel pass.
