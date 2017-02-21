Monaco returns to winning ways in French league

After a stunning display of attacking football at Manchester City midweek, Monaco resorted to set-pieces to beat Guingamp 2-1 and move three points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday. Monaco, which lost 5-3 to City in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match, prevailed with goals from Kamil Glik and Fabinho to put pressure on defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

