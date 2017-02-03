Mexico-Iceland match on pace to break Las Vegas' soccer attendance record

The Mexico-Iceland exhibition at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday is on pace to be the most attended Las Vegas soccer match.More than 22,000 tickets have been sold so far, according to Gabriel Gabor, who represents Major League Soccer's international communications. The current record is 29,152 when Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid defeated Santos Laguna 2-1 at Sam Boyd Stadium in 2012."

