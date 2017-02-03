Messi's idol Pablo Aimar plans sensational football comeback

Two years after hanging up his boots, the playmaker has been included in Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto's squad for the Copa Argentina Former River Plate, Valencia and Argentina legend Pablo Aimar is ready to make a comeback to professional football - at the club where it all began over 20 years ago. Aimar started playing as a teenager for Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto, located in Cordoba province and the hometown of the playmaker.

