Melbourne City keeper suspended over racial slur
Melbourne City A-League goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis has been suspended for five matches after racially abusing Melbourne Victory's former Albania international Besart Berisha. Bouzanis was heard on television microphones using the world "gypsy" when he verbally clashed with Berisha during the derby between City and Victory on Saturday.
