Manchester City's Jesus breaks bone in foot
Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, who came off after 15 minutes of the game, could face a long layoff but City gave no time frame and said further examinations of the metatarsal would be needed to establish the extent of his absence.
