Manchester City's Jesus breaks bone in foot

Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, who came off after 15 minutes of the game, could face a long layoff but City gave no time frame and said further examinations of the metatarsal would be needed to establish the extent of his absence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.