Man United could sell Wayne Rooney before close of the Chinese Super...

Jose Mourinho has suggested Rooney will remain at Old Trafford until the end of the season as United, who face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round at Ewood Park on Sunday, continue to fight on four fronts. But that situation could change if the United and England captain, who has not started a Premier League game since mid-December, proves receptive to a move over the next 10 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.