Man United could sell Wayne Rooney before close of the Chinese Super...
Jose Mourinho has suggested Rooney will remain at Old Trafford until the end of the season as United, who face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round at Ewood Park on Sunday, continue to fight on four fronts. But that situation could change if the United and England captain, who has not started a Premier League game since mid-December, proves receptive to a move over the next 10 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC