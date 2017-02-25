Man City & Liverpool target Handanovic vows to remain at Inter
The Slovenia international goalkeeper says he will stay at San Siro regardless of whether qualification for the Champions League is secured or not Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has sought to distance himself from rumours suggesting a summer transfer could be on the cards. The Slovenia international has seen his future at the San Siro called into question on a regular basis over recent months.
