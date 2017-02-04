'Lampard will be remembered as one of the best midfield players in history' - Xavi
The former Barcelona playmaker has hailed the Chelsea and England icon on the back of the announcement that he is to head into retirement Barcelona legend Xavi has hailed retiring Chelsea icon Frank Lampard as "one of the great midfield players of the generation". The pair locked horns in the heat of midfield combat while at the peak of their powers, with the Blues from Stamford Bridge emerging as a global force to be reckoned with.
