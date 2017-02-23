Lampard to be honoured with Chelsea tribute
The former Blues midfielder will be given his own lap of honour when he attends a Premier League meeting with Swansea City as a special guest Chelsea have confirmed that Frank Lampard will be honoured as a special guest at Saturday's Premier League match against Swansea City. Lampard, who left New York City FC at the end of his contract last November, announced his retirement from football this month.
