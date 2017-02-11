Lampard can be a successful coach, says Conte

The Chelsea boss believes the Blues' legend has everything it takes to be a success in coaching as he studies for his UEFA 'B' licence Antonio Conte believes Frank Lampard "can do very well" as a coach now that his playing career has come to an end. Lampard announced his retirement from the professional game last week after his contract at New York City FC expired in November and the former England international is now studying for his coaching qualifications at Chelsea's Cobham Training Centre.

