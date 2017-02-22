The LA Galaxy's reserve team will hold open tryouts in England this summer in an attempt to find overlooked talent for the Major League Soccer franchise LA Galaxy's reserve team to hold open tryouts in England The LA Galaxy's reserve team will hold open tryouts in England this summer in an attempt to find overlooked talent for the Major League Soccer franchise Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lxgr7e CARSON, Calif. - The LA Galaxy's reserve team will hold open tryouts in England this summer in an attempt to find overlooked talent for the Major League Soccer franchise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.