Klinsmann's son likely to start in goal for US under-20 team

Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former U.S. and Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann, likely will be the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. when qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup starts this weekend. Klinsmann, who turns 20 in April, has played college soccer at California, appearing in eight matches in 2015 and 14 last year.

