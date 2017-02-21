Jose Mourinho happy to see Wayne Roon...

Jose Mourinho happy to see Wayne Rooney's commitment to Manchester United

Jose Mourinho was pleased to see Wayne Rooney end speculation about his immediate future, with the Manchester United manager confirming his captain will be involved in Sunday's EFL Cup final. Talk had been growing over the 31-year-old soon making an Old Trafford exit, with his agent Paul Stretford understood to have been in China this week speaking to interested clubs.

