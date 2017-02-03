John Terry urges FA to give elite sta...

John Terry urges FA to give elite stars a helping hand towards coaching jobs

15 hrs ago

Terry spoke out at the end of a week in which his former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard retired and Steven Gerrard began working as an academy coach at Liverpool. Former England captain Terry is still a Chelsea player at the age of 36, but admits he would love to be the manager at Stamford Bridge one day.

