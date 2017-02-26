James O'Connor's Wallabies dream fading fast after arrest

If the allegations levelled at James O'Connor - that he attempted to buy cocaine outside a Paris nightclub - are found to be true, the one-time golden boy of Australian rugby has almost certainly spoiled any chance of playing for the Wallabies again. O'Connor, 26, spent an evening in a Paris jail cell after being arrested with former All Blacks star Ali Williams for allegedly being caught handing over cash to a drug dealer in the early hours of Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.